Sacramento Police looking for fresh leads in Darius Martell Woods cold case

One year later there is still no arrest in a shooting that happened in the busy Hagginwood Park area. But police are confident this case can be solved.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicides are up significantly in Sacramento over the past year, but police detectives are convinced they can solve the Darius Martell Woods case with your help.

"We know there are people out there who have information that will help us solve this case and ultimately get justice for Darius and his family," said Detective Todd Culp.

Family says the 23-year-old loved to cook. He was in college and wanted to be a musician. One year later there is still no arrest in a shooting that happened in the busy Hagginwood Park area.

"There was a food truck out there. The parking lot was full. There were several people in the park. It was the height of summer activities in July," said Culp.

The family is joining police in renewing their call for answers in the case.

"I just wish someone would come forward and tell the story about what happened that day," said Darius' mother, Bridgette Brown. "He had a huge smile. He loved life. I miss that. My son Darius Martell Woods was murdered in Hagginwood park on July 12, 2019."

There were 19 homicides at this time last year. Sacramento is now already up to 27 homicides in 2020.

The Sacramento Police Department released the following statement:

"Sacramento Police Department detectives work diligently to solve any homicide that occurs in our city. We know, much like Darius' murder, that many of these cases are solvable. Together, with the community's assistance, we can provide closure to the victims of these unsolved homicides."

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: