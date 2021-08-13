Sacramento Police officer under investigation for domestic violence again

The Sacramento County DA initially declined to file charges against Justin Shepard for the May incident. But did so after another arrest in San Francisco County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed two criminal complaints against a Sacramento Police officer who was the subject of a domestic violence investigation back in May 2021.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Friday her office was filing complaints for felony domestic violence and misdemeanor possession of anabolic steroids.

The domestic violence complaint is related to the May 6 incident for which Shepard was investigated. At the time, Schubert’s office declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence. Shepard has been on administrative leave since the start of the domestic violence investigation, the DA’s office said.

While he was being investigated for domestic violence, the DA’s office said Shepard was also being investigated for using steroids. As that investigation was underway, the DA’s office said Shepard was involved in another domestic violence incident in San Francisco County. No details about the San Francisco County incident were released.

According to Schubert, based on “new criminal conduct and further investigation,” her office decided to file charges for the May 6 incident.

Shepard was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on an arrest warrant out of San Francisco County and two arrest warrants from Sacramento County. He is set to make his first court appearance on August 17. According to court documents, Shepard is not eligible for bail.

Shepard is a three-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department. The original alleged domestic violence incident occurred in Natomas. The victim in that alleged incident later recanted her claims roughly a week after Shepard's arrest. Authorities said that at the time, the victim had visible injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Shepard's attorney released a statement on May 10, 2021, saying that the woman told police she was injured in a work-related accident that had nothing to do with Shepard.