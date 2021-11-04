Sacramento police officer on administrative leave following a criminal investigation

Matthew Thompson is the officer who has been placed on leave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer is on administrative leave as a criminal and administrative investigation continues.

"The Sacramento Police Department conducted a criminal investigation regarding that individual that was then forwarded to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. "In addition, the department is also conducting an administrative investigation involving the same person."

Thompson is facing a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Police said the investigation is related to the case of Sacramento police officer Justin Shepard. He is currently under investigation for felony domestic violence and misdemeanor possession of anabolic steroids.

