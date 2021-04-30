Sacramento Police identify person of interest in Land Park, Broadway sexual assaults

The man is described as being in his 20’s or 30’s and driving an older, dark green sedan with oxidation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A young white man with strawberry blonde hair is suspected of smacking at-least three women who were walking or jogging on their buttocks while driving, according to the Sacramento Police Department.



The suspect is described as being in his 20’s or 30’s and driving an older, dark green sedan with oxidation. Police didn’t describe the type of oxidation but that can mean fading paint or rust.



Sacramento Police said they’ve identified a person of interest in the unusual string of sexual assaults at the city’s largest and one of its most popular parks.



“This is still a very active investigation and because of that we are unable to provide further information other than what is in the press release at this time,” a Sacramento police department spokesperson said in a statement.

Police say the incidents happened in the area of William Land Park and Broadway. The department did not reveal information about the victims except that they are all women, the exact locations or time of day the incidents happened.

The department is seeking information from additional people who may have witnessed these incidents or fallen victim and have not yet reported it.

William Land Park is situated near the Sacramento Zoo, the City College, and the children’s play center Fairytale Town. The 160-acre park features numerous tree-shaded walking and cycling trails, ponds, and athletic fields including a golf course.

Park-goers are concerned after learning about the alleged assaults. Alexandra Infante, 22, a Sacramento State University criminal justice student says she is surprised to hear about the reports where she walks frequently with her dog and boyfriend.

“How do they have the audacity to do that to a woman,” Infante said.

Sacramento Police are increasing patrols while they focus on the investigation.