Former Sacramento police officer pleads no contest to falsifying police reports

The charges involved falsifying the probable cause for stopping a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former Sacramento police officer pleaded no contest to two counts of filing a false police report.

The charges surrounding Alex Palubicki were related to an incident dating back to July 11, 2020, which is when she was a police officer. The charges involved falsifying the probable cause for stopping a car.

“Any time a police officer falsifies a police report, it is an affront to justice and taken very seriously. As prosecutors, we must proceed only on cases where the evidence is trustworthy and legally obtained. We have the solemn duty to ensure that justice and fairness remain the touchstone of our criminal justice system,” said District Attorney Thien Ho.

Her sentencing is set for June 5, 2024. According to the district attorney's office, if Palubicki doesn't committee another criminal offense before the sentencing, her felony counts get reduced to misdemeanors. It means she would face a maximum of two years in county jail.

The district attorney's office objected to the plea bargain and pushed for felony convictions, which would mean facing a maximum of three years and eight months in state prison.

WATCH ALSO: