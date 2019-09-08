SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Customers were evacuated from a Sacramento Costco after reports that a man with a gun went inside the store Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The department received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a man with a gun at Costco's gas station located at 1600 Exposition Way, police said. The caller said the man then went inside the store.

Police arrived and evacuated the store. They searched the wholesale warehouse but didn't find anyone with a gun, police said.

Christina Duran was shopping with her husband when they noticed a couple of officers inside the store.

“They were clearly not shopping. One of them had their weapon drawn. Clearly, something was going on,” she said.

Duran said she overheard from another shopper that someone called the police about somebody with a weapon being inside the store. She said she didn't see anything suspicious or hear any gunshots.

Soon a Costco employee soon came around and directed everyone to leave the store, according to Duran.

"I was just praying for the officers and their safety and wisdom for them...especially with El Paso and Walmart. Everyone’s on alert,” Duran said.

Officers cleared the scene. They are working to confirm that the information they received is accurate.

There is no active danger or threat to the public, police said.

