SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police need the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

Alexander Holden was last seen wearing a tan pullover in Downtown Sacramento on December 31, 2019.

Police describe Holden as being just over 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Holden's family says it is unlike him to disappear. They are concerned that something may have happened to him.

If you have seen Holden, or know where he may be, contact the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471.

