Sacramento police share photos of car involved in hit-and-run

The suspect drove away after hitting a pedestrian Friday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying who is responsible for a hit-and-run that left one person injured.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the suspect was driving just before 9:45 a.m. when their white 2015 Dodge Charger struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue.

The victim was severely injured but is expected to survive.

Police shared images of the Dodge Charger with silver rims on social media. They say the car has damage to the driver's side mirror and windshield.

If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-732-0100.

