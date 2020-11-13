WATCH: Sacramento PD releases bodycam footage from deadly police shooting at Pocket apartment

The video that SPD released shows one narrated video, one body-worn camera video, one in-car camera video, one drone video, and three audio dispatch 911 calls.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police released bodycam footage and other videos from the police shooting footage of a stabbing suspect at an apartment complex in the Pocket neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4 in a Pocket-area apartment complex located at 40 Park City Court.

Officers arrived on scene and said they witnessed the stabbing in progress. The victim, who hasn't been identified, has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to a press release.

The stabbing suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Wright. He died at the scene after being shot by the responding officers.

The video that SPD released shows one narrated video, one body-worn camera video, one in-car camera video, one drone video, and three audio dispatch 911 calls.

WARNING: Parts of this footage may be graphic to some.

In the video, a 911 caller reported hearing two people fighting and a man screaming at Park City Court in the audio from dispatch. According to the press release, this was one of multiple similar calls. One caller alleged that a family was being held hostage in one of the apartments.

The final 911 audio clip is from a man who said he was being stabbed, and that the person stabbing him said the victim is holding the suspect's family hostage, but that this is not true and there is no one else in the apartment. That same caller also said the man had a knife and a gun.

The bodycam footage shows an officer just outside of the apartment at the balcony, where a couple of Halloween pumpkins can be seen in the background. Screaming is heard on the video.

"He's got a very large knife, too," the officer said, before he appears to fire his weapon three times.

The officer then told the victim to roll away and to come towards himself. The victim was stabbed but did not get shot, according to the officer's narration of the scene, as the victim climbed out of the balcony.

According to SPD, "A large knife was recovered near the suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was found to have sustained multiple serious stab wounds during the assault. The victim was treated for these injuries and has since been released from the hospital. There were no other individuals located inside of the apartment."

Officers first deployed a drone inside the apartment to make sure it was clear and safe to enter. The incident is still under investigation and additional videos will be released as they become available, SPD said.

