Sacramento police involved in 3+ hour standoff with felony suspect, officials say

Sacramento police say the situation began when they tried to serve a felony warrant for a man who could be armed inside a home on the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are involved in a standoff Friday night with someone inside a home whom they're trying to serve a felony warrant, law enforcement officials said.

Police said they've been trying to serve a felony warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard since about 7:30 p.m. They believe the suspect could possibly be armed.

Police have not said who the suspect is or what crime the felony warrant is for. SWAT and crisis negotiation teams have attempted to make contact with the suspect.

This is a developing story. More details will be added when available.

