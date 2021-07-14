Sacramento Police SWAT team apprehend suspect in Rosemont area

The area and roads were closed as police searched for the suspect.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspect is now in custody and was taken "without incident." The roads will also be reopening.

Sacramento police are searching for a wanted suspect who fled from officers and is believed to be hiding somewhere north of the Rosemont area.

The Sacramento Police Department SWAT Team has been called in to assist the search for the suspect, who police say may be armed.

Authorities have established a perimeter in the area of the 8800 block of Sawtelle Way – a neighborhood east of Watt Avenue and south of the American River.

Residents are being asked to stay indoors while officers search the area.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, nor have they said for what that person was wanted.

