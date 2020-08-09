Sacramento Police release video from deadly September 1 shooting

The officer fired multiple shots before tripping, getting back up, and shooting what appears to be the fatal shot as the suspect aimed in his direction.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police officials released body camera and dashboard camera footage of an incident when an officer fatally shot a suspect on September 1.

Officers found Albert Wheeler, 50, while investigating a prior incident from August 4 during which time police said Wheeler shot at officers.

According to police, detectives first confirmed Wheeler was inside a home near 500 Wisconsin Avenue, then officers, SWAT, and Crisis Negotiators responded and safely evacuated the other occupants of the home, leaving only Wheeler inside.

Officers negotiated with Wheeler for nearly an hour before a police unit in the air spotted Wheeler run out of the back of the home toward a gas station, where an officer was stationed.

The dashboard camera video showed Wheeler aiming a gun as he approached the officer. The officer fired multiple shots before tripping, getting back up, and shooting what appears to be the fatal shot while Wheeler was pointing a gun in the officer's direction.

Additionally, the department released video related to the initial incident when officers said Wheeler shot at the officers and threatened to kill himself on August 4.