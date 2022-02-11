Sacramento rape crisis center says more cases reported because of dating apps

WEAVE wants to send the message out to the community to be aware.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento rape crisis center known as WEAVE is sending out a public service announcement as the CEO says they've noticed a "troubling trend."

"It goes up and down," Beth Hassett said about the rapes cases reported. "But it's been up this last year, and we've seen a couple of troubling trends in Sacramento."

First, she said, as more and more people are becoming homeless, they are more vulnerable to sexual assault. The second trend was dating apps.

"A lot of people who met on dating websites," she said. "That's really been a product of COVID. People not always meeting in a public place, but meeting maybe at somebody's home where, if somebody's trying to exploit them and take advantage of them, it's a little easier than if you're in a public public space."

She wants everyone in the community to be careful.

"If you're meeting somebody for the first time, do it in a public place," she said. Don't don't risk being somewhere where somebody could sexually assault you."

The source of caution comes as the state announced a new website to help sexual assault survivors find information about the status and location of their sexual assault kits.

