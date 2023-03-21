Sacramento sex offender gets 11 years in prison after 2nd child abuse imagery charge

While on supervised release for a previous child sexual abuse imagery possession conviction, officials say Joshua Klomp was caught again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A previously convicted sex offender was sentenced to 11 years and 2 months in state prison Tuesday after being convicted of another sex offense.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 48-year-old Joshua Klomp was sentenced for another child sexual abuse imagery possession charge while on supervised release for a similar 2006 crime.

Prior to serving 10 years in prison for the 2006 charge, he was convicted in Butte County of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in 1995.

Klomp was first found to be in possession of such images during a 2018 probation visit.

His devices contained nearly 3,000 internet history files associated with searches for explicit material of young boys engaged in sex acts, according to law enforcement.