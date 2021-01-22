Sacramento County Sheriff releases reenactment of deadly police shooting in Carmichael

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies on Jan. 15 in Carmichael. Another deputy was injured in the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released a video simulation of how they claim events unfolded during a deadly police shooting in Carmichael on Jan. 15.

A 24-year-old suspect was shot and killed by deputies after allegedly shooting and wounding a detective.

The shooting happened at night on Friday, Jan. 15, inside the Crestview North apartment complex located near Ranger Way and Rampart Drive, just to the southeast of the intersection of Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way.

The reenactment of this incident is included at the bottom of this article.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) was following up on a shooting earlier in the evening that was registered on ShotSpotter at the Sun Vally apartments.

When deputies arrived the area was clear, but several spent shell casings were found. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage at the apartment and identified the suspected shooter and his vehicle, a silver Kia Soul.

Investigators learned the vehicle was a rental car and tracked it to the Crestview North apartments. Two sheriff's units, an undercover detective and a sergeant, responded and watched the suspect and a passenger from a distance for a while. After switching vehicles, the suspect drove away but the detectives decided to intercept them out of concern the suspect was still armed and a danger to the public, the sheriff's office said.

During the stop, the sheriff's office said the sergeant identified himself and ordered both men to show their hands. According to the reenactment, the detective then pulled his vehicle behind the suspect's car and approached the driver's side while the sergeant went to the passenger side.

While speaking with both men, the sheriff's office said the detective shouted "gun! gun! gun!" in reaction to the driver pulling a weapon. According to the reenactment video, the suspect shoots the detective, who then stumbles toward the back of the suspect's car. The driver then exited the car to continue the confrontation and the detective returned fire, the reenactment showed. At the same time, the sergeant also fired at the driver.

The driver was hit during the exchange and fell to the ground, dropping his weapon. While on the ground, the driver reached for the gun and the detective shot him again, the sheriff's office said.

Backup eventually arrived at the scene and the injured detective was rushed to the hospital. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Kershawn Geiger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger complied with orders and was arrested, the sheriff's office said. The passenger was uninjured in the gunfight.

The reenactment video also includes a snippet of night-vision footage from a police helicopter and video of the passenger's arrest.

The detective that was shot has been identified as a 16-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe.

WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic to some viewers.

