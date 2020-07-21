1 woman dead after shooting in Sacramento

A homicide investigation by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is underway on 47th Avenue in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 47th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out to the 5300 block of 47th Avenue after getting reports of a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a woman who was shot at least once. Despite attempts to save her life, authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Few details are available as the investigation continues.

No suspect information or motive is known at this time.

