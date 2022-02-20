Witness: Person shot at Planet Fitness in Arden-Arcade area

Gym members told ABC10 that the suspect had even tried to apply for a job at the gym and that management handed over all his information to police.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Gymgoers say they ran to safety when a man shot another person inside the Planet Fitness at the Country Club Plaza off Watt Avenue.

Eyewitnesses say it happened shortly after 3 p.m.

ABC10's Van Tieu heard from witnesses that the shooting happened inside the gym. A law enforcement officer on scene also told ABC10 that an armed suspect was hiding in the Del Paso Manor neighborhood.

Gym members told ABC10 that the suspect had even tried to apply for a job at the gym and that management handed over all his information to police.

One eyewitness, who only identified himself as Joe, told ABC10 what he saw.

"I saw this guy throwing punches at another guy. It was kind of one-sided. It was just one guy trying to fight another guy but the other guy was kind of backing off, but then the guy throwing the punches bent down and it looked like he was grabbing his coat and then we heard a pop. We saw debris fly up, so we all kind of assumed it was a gunshot and then all of us just ran out of the gym,” said Joe.

According to eyewitnesses, the man who was shot appeared alert when he was taken away. They believe he was shot in the foot or thigh.

While the local manager didn't provide a comment, Planet Fitness' corporate office sent the following statement.

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our employees, members, and guests is our top priority, and we are saddened by this senseless act of violence. The local franchise group is working closely with the police to assist them in their investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional inquiries to the authorities,” a spokesperson for Planet Fitness said.

An inquiry to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was not immediately returned.

Witnesses tell me there was a shooting inside Planet Fitness in Country Club Plaza on Watt Ave. An officer tells me armed suspect is hiding in Del Paso Manor neighborhood, where officers have staged as well. Still awaiting details from Sac Sheriff. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/m4vnmrVzTb — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) February 21, 2022

