Shooting investigation underway after man was shot in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Sacramento, police said Sunday night.
Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported on the 5100 block of Scarborough Way around 9:16 p.m.
Police said arriving officers found one man who had been shot.
Few details are available, and police were not able to provide a status on the victim's condition.
