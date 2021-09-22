Parking lot shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 in critical condition

Few details about the shooting are available at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department is looking for answers after a shooting unfolded in parking lot Wednesday night.

Few details surrounding the shooting are available at this time. So far, police say the shooting happened along the 1000 block of Florin Road, not far from Greenhaven Drive. Officers responded around 8:31 p.m.

A spokesperson for the department said arriving officers found a person, only described as male, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

