SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in the area of Rio Linda Blvd and North Street.

According to Sacramento Police Department, the man was found in a vehicle, and, even though officers provided life saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing the investigate the scene, canvass the neighborhood, and interview witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

