Crime

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Sacramento

The shooting was reported along the 8100 block of Center Parkway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a person was hospitalized in a shooting.

The shooting was reported in the Valley Hi/Laguna area along the 8100 block of Center Parkway around 8:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found a person shot with at least one life-threatening wound. The person was taken to the hospital.

No additional details surrounding the shooting. 

