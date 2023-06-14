Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a person was hospitalized in a shooting.
The shooting was reported in the Valley Hi/Laguna area along the 8100 block of Center Parkway around 8:20 p.m.
Arriving officers found a person shot with at least one life-threatening wound. The person was taken to the hospital.
No additional details surrounding the shooting.
