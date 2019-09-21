SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State Police said they arrested a driver after he crashed into a bicyclist and then punched him.

The driver was identified as Nicholas Soller, 42.

The incident happened on Thursday after 2 p.m. on College Town Drive, next to one of the campus' parking structures.

Police said Soller intentionally hit the bicyclist with his car and then got out of his car and punched the bicyclist. Sacramento State police said the person on the bike did not have life-threatening injuries.

Soller was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

