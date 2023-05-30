Suspect in Sacramento State sexual assaults returned to county to face charges

Niazy is awaiting his initial court appearance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of multiple sexual assault charges at Sacramento State University was brought back to Sacramento County to face charges.

Nida Muhammad Niazy, 32, was accused of sexually assaulting two people last fall at the university.

The FBI got a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Dec. 14, 2022 after they learned that Niazy had allegedly flown from San Francisco to Switzerland in November of 2022.

With help from FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Germany, Niazy was caught in Germany on Feb. 23, 2023 and was pending extradition.

He was booked into the county jail and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

“The FBI is eager to help our law enforcement partners ensure those accused of crimes can and will answer to charges, despite their efforts to flee,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We thank our international partners and the FBI International Operations Division for assisting us with our effort to apprehend Mr. Niazy.”

