x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in Sacramento State sexual assaults returned to county to face charges

Niazy is awaiting his initial court appearance.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of multiple sexual assault charges at Sacramento State University was brought back to Sacramento County to face charges.

Nida Muhammad Niazy, 32, was accused of sexually assaulting two people last fall at the university.

The FBI got a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Dec. 14, 2022 after they learned that Niazy had allegedly flown from San Francisco to Switzerland in November of 2022.

With help from FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Germany, Niazy was caught in Germany on Feb. 23, 2023 and was pending extradition.

He was booked into the county jail and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

“The FBI is eager to help our law enforcement partners ensure those accused of crimes can and will answer to charges, despite their efforts to flee,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We thank our international partners and the FBI International Operations Division for assisting us with our effort to apprehend Mr. Niazy.”

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Sacramento State sexual assaults have students on edge after 3rd report

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out