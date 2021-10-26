Attempted kidnapping leads to arrest of a 35-year-old woman in Sacramento, deputies say

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the two women fled from the stroller, leaving the child behind.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into an attempted kidnapping is underway after two women were walking with a toddler in a stroller and were approached by a woman claiming the child was hers, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said a bystander called 911 after witnessing the incident and the attempted kidnapping on the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the two women fled from the stroller, leaving the child behind. Deputies said the attempted kidnapping was thwarted after the caller who reported the incident got between the child and the suspect.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the suspect, who was taken into custody. The suspect was transported and booked into jail on a single felony count with a bail of $100,000.

The sheriff's office said the suspect will appear in court on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. No further information regarding the suspect or incident was released.

