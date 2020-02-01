SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Wednesday afternoon near Traction Avenue in Sacramento, police said.
Arriving officers went to the 2500 block of Traction Ave., where they found a shooting victim with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was only described as a male. Police said he was taken to a local hospital.
The extent of his injury and where he was shot is not yet known.
Neighbors described the scene to ABC10 reporter Van Tieu.
“I was looking down at my phone browsing Twitter and then I look up and it’s just a sea of red and blue lights," area resident Michael Goodwin said. " As a neighbor, I’m sitting here flabbergasted like what happened, didn’t hear a gunshot, didn’t even hear sirens when I came out."
