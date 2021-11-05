Sacramento undercover operation tackles human trafficking | Selling Sex

"Operation: Hot Spots" involved several local, state and federal agencies tackling the demand side of human trafficking.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is announcing the results of a major crackdown on sex trafficking. It was called "Operation: Hot Spots".

ABC10 had an exclusive conversation with the detective at the center of the operation and how local non-profits are working to tackle the growing issue.

"Sex trafficking in Sacramento is definitely an issue," said Terri Galvan who is executive director of Community Against Sexual Harm.

Detectives said they have actually seen an increase in sex trafficking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Human trafficking is a real thing. It's happening in our city. It's happening in our state. It's happening in cities across the country," said Sacramento detective Jason Collins. "So you would think with covid that the activity would have lowered right? But in my mind it has increased just based on what we have seen out on the street."

As a matter of fact, his entire investigative unit has a central focus.

"We are dedicated solely to human trafficking, pimping and pandering in the Sacramento area," said Collins.

"That included undercover hotel stings. That included undercover street stings, and it was quite successful," said Collins.

They made more than 20 arrests for things like pimping, pandering, and human trafficking of a minor over the span of one week in October 2021. There were no arrests of the women for actual prostitution.

"By and large the people who are selling sex need assistance to have access to the things that they need so that they can choose differently in this life," said Galvan.

Collins said area law enforcement view those actually selling sex as victims.

"We want to be able to provide the victims of trafficking resources to help get out of the life of prostitution," said Collins. "And so organizations like CASH are great because they can now handle that next step."

"We have therapy. We have long-term housing assistance," said Galvan. "So we can help somebody in a moment of crisis. And we can help somebody walk into a completely different life."

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert released this statement:

"Human traffickers and sex buyers have remained a significant public safety threat throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to continuing sting operations to target sex traffickers and buyers as well as maximize our efforts to protect and serve victims of sexual exploitation."

Galvan plans to do her part. She's convinced her partnership with law enforcement is making a difference.

"Women come into our program, and they find a desire to help other women change their lives. We are able to train them. We are able to bring them on board, and then they do the most amazing work," said Galvan.

If you need assistance or if you would like to help tackle this issue email CASH representatives at info@cashsac.org.