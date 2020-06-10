Sacramento police see 40% uptick in homicides compared to this time last year

The city of Sacramento has seen 35 homicides compared to 25 this time last year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A string of violence over the weekend in Sacramento shows a 40% uptick in homicides in a point-in-time comparison to 2019, according to data from the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said they saw a series of 12 shootings since Friday, some of which proved deadly.

The deadliest out of all the days was Saturday, where four separate shootings resulted in three people dead and nine others injured. It saw the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third death happened after an Afghan market shooting in the Arden-Arcade area saw the shooter turn the gun on himself and die at the scene.

By Monday morning, police were investigating yet another homicide in the area of Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue where a man was shot and killed.

The tragic weekend tops off a year of deadly shootings already outpacing 2015's spike of 43 homicides in the city of Sacramento.

Police said they have made 10 related arrests in regard to the shootings and have seized nine illegal firearms.