Woman arrested for allegedly lighting dog on fire

The woman faces charges of animal cruelty and arson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman they say lit a dog on fire.

The incident happened earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Petra Gabriel and her sister separated two dogs, Titan and Doody, after the dogs had gotten into a scuffle.

Petra allegedly sprayed Doody with an unnamed accelerant and lit him on fire.

Doody, a brindle pitbull now in the care of Sacramento County Animal Care and Regulation, may lose both eyes and an ear from the burns. Deputies have not said if Titan was also taken from the home.

Petra was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and arson.

"We all love our fur babies and wish Doody well in his recovery," said the sheriff's office on Facebook.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter