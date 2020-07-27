Sacramento Police Department releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting at apartments near Sacramento State University

Video shows Jeremy Southern pointing a gun at officers before the first shot. Police say he moved “back towards his firearm” before being shot a second time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police released body camera footage Monday from the officer shooting that killed 22-year-old Jeremy Southern at an apartment complex near Sacramento State University on July 21.

Police said officers were at The Crossings apartment complex on Ramona Avenue near to investigate a shooting from July 15. While at the complex, police say an officer identified Southern as the man matching the description of the previous shooting because of a "distinctive visible tattoo."

On the footage released Monday from multiple body-worn cameras, the officers can be heard identifying themselves as police and shouting at Southern to drop his weapon.

Footage from a witness recording from an apartment above appears to show Southern aiming his weapon toward the officers.

Police say Southern is heard on the video saying “Imma die today,” and “I’m not going back.”

Eventually, an officer armed with a rifle fires one shot, hitting Southern and causing him to drop his gun. According to a police statement, Southern moved “back towards his firearm” before an officer fired a second shot hitting him again.

Investigators have not said where Southern was struck by each bullet.

Southern was taken from the scene in critical condition. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content, including video of the deadly shooting. Viewer discretion is advised:

Last week, ABC10 spoke with Southern's sister Ida Southern, who raised questions following the shooting.

"The first shot, if he had a loaded gun pointed at them, which it shows in pictures and videos, then I can't get mad at the first shot, because everyone knows if you point a gun at the cops [that is] what's going to happen. But the second shot should have never happened. My brother should still be alive," she said.

