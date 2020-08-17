18-year-old Safeway worker killed in Napa County was Fairfield high school grad, officials say

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District described him as an outstanding student, athlete, and community member.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old Safeway worker killed in Napa County was identified as a recent high school graduate from Fairfield, officials said.

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified Nathan Gabriel Garza as the victim in the Safeway parking lot shooting. The deadly shooting happened in American Canyon just after noon on Sunday, officials said.

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District confirmed that Garza was a 2020 graduate of Early College High School and Rodriguez High School in their district.

School officials described him as an outstanding student, athlete, and community member.

"He was a joy to be around - kind, considerate, and attentive to the needs of others," the district said on Facebook.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said no arrests have been made and that the suspect(s) remain at large.

Anyone with information can call the Napa County Sheriff's Office investigations line at (707) 253-4591.