$500 worth of Salvation Army donation gear stolen in Placerville

Salvation Army volunteers arrived to their Friday morning shifts to find the donation gear missing.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Someone stole at least $500 of donation gear from the Salvation Army in Placerville.

According to the Salvation Army of Placerville, someone stole two red kettles, kettle stands and the Salvation Army bells and aprons from Walmart near Missouri Flatt Road. Volunteers found the donation gear missing when they arrived to their Friday shifts.

“We’re worried that someone may try to set up these stolen kettles, impersonate The Salvation Army and collect donations for themselves,” said Joye Storey, the Salvation Army Service Extension Director. “We want to make sure that any funds donated to The Salvation Army are actually going to those who truly need it in the Placerville community.”

The Salvation Army said there are donation locations in Placerville and Cameron Park. They all operation on Friday and Saturday.

Salvation Army asks anyone who has information regarding this to contact law enforcement.

