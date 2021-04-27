Samaritans tried to fend off man beating homeless woman in Davis, police say

Police said multiple people intervened in order to protect the woman.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police said multiple people intervened during a beating to help protect a homeless woman in Davis.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an assault in progress along Chiles Road near Nugget Market around 10:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 59-year-old homeless woman who they described as having been "badly and violently beaten." Police said she had injuries to both her face and head.

Police didn't have to look far for a suspect because witnesses to the beating had detained the suspect at the scene, authorities said. Police identified the suspect as Joseph Granken.

In a post to Facebook, police said multiple people intervened during the beating to keep Granken from hurting the woman. Officers said one person was even assaulted by Granken while trying to protect the woman.

Granken was arrested on felony assault charges and lodged at the Yolo County Jail.

The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where she is being treated.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call Davis Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-747-5400.

