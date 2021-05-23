Founder of Stockton non-profit arrested and facing child sex abuse charges, police say

In a Facebook post, Fathers & Families of San Joaquin announced that, as of May 22, Nunez was no longer employed by the organization.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The founder of Fathers & Families of San Joaquin is facing charges of child sex abuse, Manteca Police Department said Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Samuel Nunez, founder of Fathers & Families of San Joaquin.

In a Facebook post, Fathers & Families of San Joaquin announced that, as of May 22, Nunez was no longer employed by the organization.

Sgt. Gregg Beall with Manteca Police Department said the investigation into Nunez started on April 23 after a victim of his came forward. The investigation led to a probable cause warrant related to lewd acts with a minor.

In a news release, police said Nunez was taken into custody by Manteca police detectives after a traffic stop on the 1700 block of Sacchetti Circle in Stockton around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nunez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on the following charges:

288.5(a) PC - Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor

289(b) PC - Sexual Penetration with a Foreign Object: Victim Unable to Give Consent

288.7(b) PC - Oral Copulation: Victim Under 10 Years of Age

Lt. Stephen Schluer said that, while Nunez is currently a Stockton resident, he was a Manteca resident at the time of the crimes.

Police said the incidents took place over an extended period of time with the same victim. Lt. Schluer said the victim was known to Nunes.

Nunez's bail is set at $2 million, and he's scheduled to appear in court on May 25 at 1:30 p.m.