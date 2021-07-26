More than 100 lbs. of meth discovered hidden in pickup truck

The pickup truck had a hidden compartment built into the bed that contained 73 bundles with a street value of more than $200,000.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Border Patrol agents reported a seizure of more than 100 lbs. of methamphetamine hidden inside of a pickup truck compartment last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the details of the event on Monday.

According to the release, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, agents observed a suspicious blue Ford pickup driving northbound on I-5. Agents initiated a vehicle stop at the I-5 Border Patrol checkpoint just south of San Clemente. The service K-9 conducted a sniff of the pickup and alerted the agents to the rear of the truck as they were speaking with the male driver.

After a search of the vehicle, agents located a hidden compartment built into the bed of the pickup. They pried open the compartment and discovered dozens of suspicious bundles, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

They discovered 73 bundles in all, and the narcotics weighed 115.19 lbs. and have an estimated street value of $207,342.

The driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol. The recovered narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“These poisonous drugs can wreak havoc on communities throughout America,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Fortunately, our agents prevented that.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.