San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s mayor has announced that the city will hand out cash awards of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of high-level auto burglary ringleaders.

Mayor London Breed says the money will come from a private fundraised by the hospitality and tourism industry.

This is another push to battle crime in a city marked by attention-grabbing vehicle smash and grabs, home break-ins and retail theft.

Authorities say they believe fewer than a dozen auto burglary crews are responsible for most of the smash-and-grabs in the San Francisco Bay Area. More than 15,000 auto burglaries have been reported this year.

