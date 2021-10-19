x
San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars

Mayor London Breed says the money will come from a private fundraised by the hospitality and tourism industry.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s mayor has announced that the city will hand out cash awards of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of high-level auto burglary ringleaders. 

This is another push to battle crime in a city marked by attention-grabbing vehicle smash and grabs, home break-ins and retail theft. 

Authorities say they believe fewer than a dozen auto burglary crews are responsible for most of the smash-and-grabs in the San Francisco Bay Area. More than 15,000 auto burglaries have been reported this year.

