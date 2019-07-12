SAN FRANCISCO — An assault that escalated into a shooting on a San Francisco street has left a police officer and a burglary suspect hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Officer Robert Rueca said in a statement that two officers confronted a man matching the description of a burglary suspect in the Mission District Saturday morning when he attacked them with a weapon.

READ ALSO: California Weather Forecast | Winter Storm Dec. 7, 2019

Rueca said the attack led the officer's partner to fire his gun. The suspect and the officer who was assaulted were taken to the hospital. Rueca said their conditions were not immediately known.

A witness told The San Francisco Chronicle both officers tried to revive the man after the shooting and that the officer who opened fire appeared upset and was crying.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: City of Davis considers cameras to help tackle crime

There have been several armed robberies in the city over the last several months.