Suspected thieves busted with 'freshly cut' catalytic converters in SUV, San Joaquin deputies say

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said a trio of alleged thieves were caught with 'freshly cut' catalytic converters in their SUV.

The suspects were identified as as Abel Castilo-Morones, 24; Jose Moncayo Aguilar, 31; and Jose Ontiveros-Garcia, 25. All three suspects were from Stockton.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the three men appear to be tied to a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Linden and east Stockton areas.

Citing "watchful citizens" and surveillance video, deputies made the bust after they identified the suspect's SUV as a black GMC Yukon with distinctive wheels.

Authorities said deputies found the SUV, detained the occupants and found burglary tools and three catalytic converters inside the vehicle.

Castilo-Morones, Aguilar, and Ontiveros-Garcia were arrested on charges of grand theft, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

