San Joaquin County Fireworks Task Force seizes 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Fireworks Task Force seized about 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks during the month of June, officials announced Tuesday.

The task force, made up of members of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, bomb squad, AGNET and Community Car units as well as the District Attorney's Office, were able to seize those along with nine guns and 63 pounds of drugs during the month.

"As of today, we've already filed 10 felonies related to illegal possession, transfer of sales and transportation of fireworks," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Teri Verber Salazar.

According to a press release on the Lathrop Police Services page, the task force was created to combat the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

"In California, any fireworks that explode, fly in the air, or move in an uncontrolled manner are illegal to possess, sell, or use," they said in the post.

The task force sent 27 individual cases to the DA's office during the month of June.

"This illegal stuff here really harms our community," San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said.

The items seized by the task force:

3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

Eight handguns (one reported stolen)

One rifle with no serial numbers

1.5 pounds of methamphetamine

One ounce of cocaine

77 mature marijuana plants in an illegal grow

37 pounds of processed marijuana

87 pre-rolls (marijuana cigarettes)

22.5 pounds of illegal marijuana edibles

Three pounds of cannabis wax