San Joaquin County investigators find multiple child victims of charter school employee, sheriff says

The investigation began after a parent found a text message between the employee and her child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation continues after a charter school employee was arrested on suspicion of child exploitation charges.

Officials began looking into the now-former ABLE Charter Schools employee after a parent found a text message between the employee and her child.

Eric Whiteside, 44, was arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for alleged child exploitation. The school offers TK through high school courses.

Heather Brent with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says detectives are continuing to work the case.

“Disturbing images and text messages on the child’s phone. He was indeed sending and receiving inappropriate text messages with an underage child,” said Brent.

The victim’s age and gender hasn’t been released.

According to a statement put out by the school, Whiteside was hired in 2021 and passed a Department of Justice background check. He was a security monitor, and engagement specialist and coach.

The school found out about the investigation Sept. 12 and put Whiteside on leave the next day. He was then fired and did not return to campus.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they have uncovered multiple victims.

“I am not able to share how, but they were able to determine there was another victim,” said Brent.

Both the school and the sheriff’s office are asking families to talk to their children.

“Talk to your children, make it comfortable. We know this is a sensitive topic and we don’t want anyone to feel ashamed if they were victimized by this suspect,” said Brent.

Whiteside is in custody at the San Joaquin County jail and is due in court Tuesday.

If you believe your child might have been a victim of Whiteside, you can call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at (209) 468-4400 and select option 1. Use case number 23-16259.

WATCH MORE: Davis Unified holds safety plan meeting after recent bomb threats