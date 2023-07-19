Early morning San Joaquin County manhunt leads to arrest

The man, identified by officials as Terran Whitaker, was allegedly walking around Nord Road while holding a machete and gun

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after multiple callers reported a man pointing weapons at residents in San Joaquin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, identified by officials as Terran Whitaker, was allegedly walking around Nord Road wearing shorts, no shirt and suspenders while holding a machete and some sort of gun. Reports were called into the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office around 2 a.m.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers began searching for the man in the orchard south of Highway 26 and west of Beecher Road. Whitaker was not found during this search until another call came in at 5:15 a.m. about a man hitting a car with a baseball bat.

Officials say another call reported the man at Glenwood School with a sword, though no one was on campus at the time.

Whitaker was found at his home "causing a disturbance" where deputies were able to take him in peacefully. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges including drug, weapons and vandalism.

Investigators recovered a sword and machete, and are looking for what they believe is a pellet gun the suspect threw into a nearby orchard.

Deputies say there is no threat to the community and "further disturbance has been prevented."