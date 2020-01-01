SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — With the decade coming to a close, San Joaquin County's homicide rate appears to be on the decline, according to District Attorney's office.

Data from the District Attorney's office recorded 52 homicides in the county for 2019, matching 2018's number.

In Stockton alone, police investigated 34 homicides for 2019, however, for the city as a whole, that number grows to 39 when you include the four Stockton deaths in the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and one non-vehicular homicide in Stockton that the California Highway Patrol investigated.

The District Attorney's office says the county hasn't seen an increase in its murder rate for the past two years and has actually seen a 25% decrease in per capita rates since 2010.

Officials credited the drop in homicides to law enforcement's work.

80% of the homicides in the county this year were gun-related and mostly driven by family and gang violence, the District Attorney's office said.

In the first half of 2019, Stockton and the county saw a spike in homicides, but efforts from multiple agencies came together to curb to the spike in violence in the second half of the year.

Many of the perpetrators were caught and incarcerated, according to the DA's office.

