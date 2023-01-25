Woman allegedly tried to ram deputy's car during San Joaquin Co. chase

Nobody was injured during the chase or crash, which happened just outside of Lockeford Wednesday afternoon.

LOCKEFORD, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen car came to a fiery end near Lockeford Wednesday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen car near Highway 99 Frontage Road and Morse Road in between the cities of Lodi and Stockton Wednesday afternoon, but the driver of the car did not stop.

Deputies began chasing the car until the high-speed pursuit came to an end around 3 p.m., near Jack Tone Road and Kettleman Lane just outside of Lockeford.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Zamora of Stockton, lost control of it and crashed, landing the car on its roof.

As deputies were removing Zamora from the car, it caught on fire, according to the sheriff's office. While Zamora did not have any apparent injuries, deputies say she was taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Zamora, who deputies say is on active probation, will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, assault on law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say she has active warrants for robbery, burglary and contempt of court.

During the chase, Zamora allegedly swerved at a deputy and attempted to ram their car.

