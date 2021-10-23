x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

San Jose community officer faces FBI probe, weapons charges

Denis Shevchenko is on paid administrative leave pending the police and FBI investigations.

SAN JOSE, Calif — A community service officer for San Jose has been charged with gun-related crimes after the FBI linked him to online comments advocating the killing of police officers.

Denis Shevchenko was charged this week with three misdemeanor counts of illegal weapons possession after police searched his home and found several firearms, including an illegally modified assault rifle. The search was prompted by an FBI probe, which traced inflammatory posts on the social media platform Gab to Shevchenko. 

Community service officers are responsible for non-enforcement police tasks like taking non-urgent reports. Shevchenko is on paid administrative leave pending the police and FBI investigations.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: California Supreme court rules in favor of ABC10 in PG&E lawsuit

In Other News

Grieving mother is searching for answers following son's death