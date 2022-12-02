San Juan Unified teacher accused of child sex abuse

Sacramento County deputies said there are multiple victims between 2019 and 2021. The suspect is a teacher at Arden Middle School.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An Arden Middle School teacher is facing allegations of child sex abuse, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Glenn C. Alejandrino. He was also accused of providing students with alcohol, marijuana, pornography and sex toys. Deputies said there are multiple victims between 2019 and 2021 in the case.

Alejandrino is a county resident and has been a teacher with the San Juan Unified School District since 1996. Authorities said he started in early childhood education before working as a sixth grade teacher at Cowan Elementary School between 1999 and 2012. He transferred to Arden Middle School in 2013, teaching eighth grade leadership and government until 2022.

"While we cannot provide additional details related to this ongoing investigation, we can confirm that the teacher was out on leave for the majority of the 2021-22 school year. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities on this matter," San Juan Unified and Arden Middle School said in a statement to ABC10.

Deputies said they worked with Alejandrino's attorney to turn himself in on an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody on multiple felony counts that include:

Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14,

Lewd act on child/victim with more than 10 years age difference,

Communicating w/Minor with Intent to Commit Sex Offense

Furnish Marijuana to Minor Under 14 years Old

Contribute to Delinquency of Minor and Molesting a Child Under Age 18

Deputies said all charges from the warrant arrest are believed to have happened at Alejandrino's home. Investigators believe the victims were there with the knowledge and consent of their parents.

Alejandrino posted a $350,000 bail and will be in court on July 20.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

