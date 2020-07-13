Sacramento County deputies investigate homicide on San Ysidro Way

Deputies only described the victim as a man with apparent trauma to his body.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two people were detained deputies during a homicide investigation on San Ysidro Way, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of San Ysidro Way after getting a call about an injured man around 5 p.m. on July 12.

Arriving deputies found the man with what they called apparent trauma to his body, and officials declared him dead at the scene.

Authorities said deputies later found a vehicle, mentioned by witnesses, that left the area. After finding it, deputies said they tried to stop it and wound up in a chase.

Both the passenger and driver were detained, but deputies don't know what their connection to the incident or to the victim is at this time.

The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.