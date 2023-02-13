Father of slain Rancho Cordova teen: 'I don’t understand why anybody would want to hurt her'

The family of Saraiah Acosta is laying her to rest this week, almost two weeks after the 18-year-old was killed in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The family of Saraiah Acosta is laying her to rest this week, almost two weeks after the 18-year-old was killed in Rancho Cordova.

"It’s unreal. I don’t understand why anybody would want to hurt her," said her father, Joseph Acosta.

Acosta believes his daughter was in an off-and-on relationship with the suspect, who led police on a pursuit to Elk Grove on the day of the killing.

Her suspected killer, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, the same day as Acosta's funeral. Lewis was shot three times by police as they made the arrest.

Acosta said his daughter was "the life of the party," always singing and dancing.

"She was my ride or die. She had my back no matter what," said Acosta, adding that his daughter's funeral also falls on Valentine's Day, her favorite day of the year.

He carried a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal with her name on it at the Monday afternoon viewing. It was a reminder of their times together when she was young.

"Sometimes, the stuffed animals were bigger than her. She couldn’t even carry them. She would be embarrassed, but she loved it," said Acosta.

