A Saturday shooting is now being investigated as a homicide by Sacramento police.

On November 17, around 4:39 p.m., Sacramento officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Bassett Way in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound who would be transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called in to take over the investigation. On Wednesday, detectives learned that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Anybody with information on the incident can assist the Sacramento Police Department by contacting their dispatch center at 916-808-5471, Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or by sending an anonymous tip with the "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can be anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

© 2018 KXTV