Scam caller claiming to be with sheriff's office targeting Placer County residents

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Placer County are warning residents of a phone scammer who claims to be working for the sheriff’s office, attempting to bilk people out of their money.

The scammer has already managed to get at least one resident to give them $500, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted a recording of the scammer on their Facebook page. On the recording, the caller claims to be “Lt. Andrew Scott” and tells the resident they “need to get in touch with me as soon as possible” saying that they have an “urgent matter that needs to be handled today.”

The sheriff’s office did not go into detail on how the scammer finishes the scheme. However, they did say the sheriff’s office will never call a resident and ask for money, especially in the form of gift cards.

“Please verify who you’re talking to first, and NEVER give personal information over the phone,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have received a scam phone call, or if you have given money to a caller claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, report it to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately.