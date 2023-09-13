SeaTac man arrested in California with estimated $7.3 million worth of drugs

Over 150 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl-laced pills were found in the man's vehicle.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A SeaTac man was arrested on Friday with over 150 pounds of drugs in his vehicle by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers.

The man, 27, was pulled over by CHP for a traffic violation around 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Fresno County, just over 100 miles southeast of San Jose.

During a search of the man's 2013 Toyota Camry, a large tire was found in the trunk. An inspection of the tire revealed it to be extremely heavy, and officers ended up discovering 107 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills that were disguised as Oxycodone.

Within the trunk of the Camry, 45 pounds of cocaine were also found by officers.

The man was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine and fentanyl for sale, and transportation of cocaine and fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.