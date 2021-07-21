Coroner's office identifies 16-year-old as second Old Sacramento shooting victim

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed 16-year-old Joseph Reaves is the second person who was killed in Old Sacramento after a July 16 shooting.

The coroner's office confirmed 16-year-old Joseph Reaves was the second person killed in Old Sacramento after a July 16 shooting. Alex Cerda, 21, was identified as the other victim.

The deadly shooting happened on Friday, July 16, near Candy Haven on the corner of Front and L Streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police arrested 22-year-old Marcus Trull and 21-year-old Cedric Salcedo in connection with the shooting. The department has not released a motive for the shooting, but officers claim hearing reports of a verbal altercation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9